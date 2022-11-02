Driver stopped speeding on Hwy. 401 had five unbuckled children sleeping in backseat

A vehicle stopped speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had five children sleeping in the backseat without seatbelts on, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry stopped a vehicle travelling 143 km/h on Wednesday, police said on Twitter.

"Officers discovered the rear seats folded down with kids b/w the ages of 3 to 12 laying down sleeping without seat belts on," the OPP said.

The driver is facing charges for speeding and five seatbelt related charges.