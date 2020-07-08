OTTAWA -- Ontario’s education minister is calling for an Ottawa school board trustee to resign after an incident in March in which she confronted a Black youth in a local park and posted his photo to social media.

Donna Blackburn, an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee, has faced intense backlash after calling out the teen, who was playing basketball alone in a park that was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in the legislative chamber at Queen’s Park that he was “disturbed” by her comments, accusing her of “bad judgment.”

“As stated by members of the community, it was shameful, it was racist, it was an abuse of her privilege. It is clear that this trustee must do the right thing and step down.”

Lecce also said he had spoken to the young man’s father.

The OCDSB’s board of trustees sanctioned Blackburn last week, saying in a statement her behaviour “did not meet the behavioural standards of an elected trustee.”

The board’s decision came after an independent investigation concluded Blackburn was “racially insensitive” in her comments to the teenager.

Blackburn is now barred from attending board meetings to discuss the 2020-21 budget, and is also barred from several committee meetings for a six-month period.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Blackburn for comment.