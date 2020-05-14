DELTA, ON -- Small towns in eastern Ontario are expected to feel the pinch this summer as people travel less and some businesses remain closed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta, Ontario is a village in the Rideau Lakes Township, sandwiched between two lakes, which makes it a perfect camping destination throughout the summer months.

Its population of around 400 residents can jump to almost 2000 on any given weekend.

William Morris is the park manager at Lower Beverly Lake Park, a campground that should have opened on Mother's Day weekend.

"The park is ready to open. We're just waiting for those guidelines to be released from the province as to the extra regulations and precautions that will be put into place," Morris said.

He has already had to move all of the May 2020 reservations to May 2021, and on the May long weekend, almost 1200 people would have shown up to the campground.

The park is losing money since the operation costs depend on the campground's 235 sites being full.

"The park operational budget is $800,000 for the year and that is generated solely by the camping revenues from the campsites and the cottage rentals. So, it's a big hit to the park and the village," Morris said.

Dedicated seasonal campers and overnighters contribute to the local economy as well.

"They shop at the local stores and they contribute to fundraising activities and events," Morris said. "The park, it's a community of its own, but this community of Lower Beverly supports the community of Delta quite a bit."

Cancelled festivals hitting local businesses hard

Delta also has a number of seasonal festivals to draw people in from the area and two have already been cancelled - the Spring Maple Syrup Festival and the 190th running of the Delta Fair.

Those two events alone can bring almost 15,000 people to the village.

Jeff Findlay runs a chip truck in town and says he will feel the hit.

"We rely on the festivals. It brings the tourists in and if we don't have them they're not coming in. it's as simple as that."

Findlay misses chatting with patrons as well, saying this community is friendly and welcoming.

"We always enjoy the friendliness here, but we had to remove our tables so they just come and they go so we don't get a chance to talk. I hope this (pandemic) gets over with soon," he said.

Tough summer for everyone

Cathy Livingston—a councillor in the Township of Rideau Lakes and lifetime Delta resident—thinks this summer will be tough for everyone.

"The local grocery store and the liquor store, they depend on the summer residents that come in to help them sustain for the winter. It's going to be quite different if the park can't open. The businesses depend on a lot of the summer people coming through," she said.

Livingston is also president of the Delta Mill Society and they are discussing whether to open the mill for tours this summer.

"The mill was built in 1810. It was our 210th anniversary this year. We were going to have a celebration on June the 7th and that's been cancelled as well."

Livingston is worried that even if some restrictions end, people will be less likely to travel to these smaller communities this summer.

"If we did open the mill, we don't know if anybody's going to come out. Our businesses and even our non-profits, like the mill society, won't see the donations coming in to help support it."

As Morris and Livingston chat, they both understand its not just Delta that will suffer.

"It's going to be a big change for all of us, not just here but all over," said Livingston.