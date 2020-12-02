OTTAWA -- You will be able to lace up your skates and go for a skate at the Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall this weekend.

The City of Ottawa announced the Rink of Dreams at Marion Dewar Plaza will open for the winter at 12 p.m. on Friday. The Rink of Dreams will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until the end of the skating season.

The Ben Franklin Place skating rink will open on Monday, Dec. 7.

Both the Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink and the Lansdowne Park Skating Court are already open daily for free skating.

In a statement, the city says each rink has its own capacity limits due to COVID-19, based on the size of the ice surfaces to ensure skaters can maintain proper physical distancing. Staff will be onsite during peak periods to ensure capacity limits are maintained.