Eastern Ontario village shows solidarity with Ukraine

The Ukraine flag flies outside Pickle & Myrrh in Merrickville, Ont. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) The Ukraine flag flies outside Pickle & Myrrh in Merrickville, Ont. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina