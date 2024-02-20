Eastern Ontario snowmobile operator facing impaired charge, OPP says

News -

A Snowmobile operator is facing impaired driving charges after refusing to comply with breath demand in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce last weekend.

OPP says just before 9 p.m. Saturday, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP "responded to a police assistance call for service on 60 Highway near Primrose Lane" and as a result, Cory Hitchin, 46, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with breath demand.

Police add the driver’s licence of the accused was suspended for 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke on March 19.