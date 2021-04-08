OTTAWA -- It's the warmest April 8 in Ottawa history.

On the first day of Ontario's stay-at-home order, Mother Nature delivered an early taste of summer.

The temperature at 4 p.m. hit 21.6 C at the Ottawa Airport, setting the record for warmest April 8 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 21.1C back on April 8, 1948.

It's the first time the temperature hit 20 C in 2021. According to YOW_Weather on Twitter, the first day Ottawa sees temperatures of 20 C is around April 18.

Environment Canada's forecast calls a clear evening, with a low of 8 C.

Friday will be even warmer, with a high of 23 C. There will be sun, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C.

Although people must stay home except for essential reasons under the new order, outdoor exercise close to home is allowed.

Things start to cool down slightly after Saturday, but the temperature will remain in the high teens. Sunday there's a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and around 17 C.

The normal high at this time of year is 10 C, according to Environment Canada.