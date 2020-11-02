OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a big drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, Ottawa saw 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 132 on Sunday.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 948 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.