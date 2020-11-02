OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a big drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, Ottawa saw 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 132 on Sunday.

Ontario is reporting 948 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 315 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa. There are 826 more resolved cases and over 27,900 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 2, 2020

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 948 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Monday.

