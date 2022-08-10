Driver with 4 kids in car charged with stunt driving near Marmora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver with four kids in their car has temporarily lost their licence and their vehicle because of a stunt driving charge.

OPP say Marine Const. Brandan Copeland was on the way to do a waterway patrol when he clocked a driver going 144 km/h on Highway 7 near Marmora, more than 60 km/h above the speed limit.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension.