OTTAWA -- A driver spotted speeding 68 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge was one of four drivers charged with stunt driving on Ottawa roads this weekend.

Ottawa police issued 92 tickets on Ottawa roads this weekend, including four for stunt driving and 59 tickets for speeding.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said one motorist was stopped going 118 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge heading into Ottawa.

Two motorists were stopped after officers spotted them going 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the area of West Hunt Club and Greenbank Road.

Another motorist was stopped going 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Heron Road at Riverside Drive.

Weekend results : 4 #stuntdriving charges.

113km in 60km/hr on Heron/Riverside

2 �� @ 131km in 80km/hr on West Hunt Club /Greenbank

118km in a 50km/hr on MacDonald Cartier Bridge.

92 tickets were issued such as

59 - speeding

— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) June 27, 2021

Ottawa police launched Project NoiseMaker on May 1, targeting speeding, stunt driving and excessive noise.

As of Friday, more than 11,000 tickets had been issued, including 476 for speeding and 57 for stunt driving.

Police say traffic officers have been deployed to "multiple known problematic" locations, including Bronson Avenue, King Edward Avenue, Heron Road, Bank Street, Hunt Club Road, Woodroffe Avenue, Merivale Road, Innes Road and Trim Road.