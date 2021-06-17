OTTAWA -- A 41-year-old driver is facing their second stunt driving charge in eight months after being stopped going 91 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.

Ottawa police say an officer observed the driver going 151 km/h on Bronson Avenue near Brewer Park at 8 a.m. today.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

Police say the same driver was charged with stunt driving on Highway 417 last October by Ontario Provincial Police.

Ottawa police are warning drivers the punishment for stunt driving will increase on Canada Day.

Starting July 1, police say drivers caught stunt driving will get a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Ontario is also introducing escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspensions for drivers convicted of stunt driving/street racing.

For a first offence, a minimum of one to three years

For a second offence, a minimum of three to 10 years

For a third offence, a lifetime suspension that may be reduced at a later date to be established by regulation, and

For fourth and subsequent offences, a lifetime driver’s licence suspension.