Driver seriously injured when vehicle rolls in Kanata parking lot

The driver of a vehicle is being treated for serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over and landed on its side in a Kanata parking lot.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1100 block of Klondike Road in Kanata just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa fire says the vehicle rolled and landed on the driver's side in the parking lot. When firefighters arrived on scene, they stabilized the vehicle and began the extrication process.

"Firefighters assessed & treated the driver prior to Paramedics arrival," Ottawa fire said on social media.

"Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the roof of the vehicle & had the driver out at 10:28."

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.