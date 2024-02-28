Driver registers more than 2X legal limit following crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A driver is facing an impaired driving charge and Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say officers responded to a hit-and-run collision on the Queensway at the Vanier Parkway shortly before 12 a.m. Monday.

"The driver that crashed was impaired," OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Driver registered more than 2X the legal limit."

1/2 On Feb 26th, shortly before 12am, #OttawaOPP responded to a hit and run collision on #Hwy417 @ Vanier. The driver that crashed, was impaired. Driver registered more than 2x the legal limit. Suspect vehicle was bronze/orange sedan, unknown make. pic.twitter.com/L8XQxxvJgu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 28, 2024

Police are asking for the public's help locating the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

"Suspect vehicle was bronze/orange sedan, unknown make."

Police say the driver at the scene is facing a 90-day roadside suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.