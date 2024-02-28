OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver registers more than 2X legal limit following crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Monday. (Ontario Provincial Police/X) Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Monday. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)
    A driver is facing an impaired driving charge and Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    Police say officers responded to a hit-and-run collision on the Queensway at the Vanier Parkway shortly before 12 a.m. Monday.

    "The driver that crashed was impaired," OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Driver registered more than 2X the legal limit."

    Police are asking for the public's help locating the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

    "Suspect vehicle was bronze/orange sedan, unknown make."

    Police say the driver at the scene is facing a 90-day roadside suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

