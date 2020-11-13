OTTAWA -- A G2 driver's late night drive with his girlfriend ended with having to call for a ride home after he was stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa.

It was one of two vehicles stopped for excessive speeding by Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 through Ottawa overnight.

"Ottawa OPP nabbed two stunt drivers overnight on Hwy. 417. One was a G2 out for a spin with his girlfriend. The other a young man borrowing dad's car," said the OPP in a tweet.

Ontario Provincial Police say one vehicle was travelling 188 kilometres an hour, while the other vehicle was spotted at 186 kilometres an hour. The speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa is 100 kilometres an hour.

Both drivers face a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.