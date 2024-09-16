OTTAWA
    • Driver injured in delivery truck rollover on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end

    The Ottawa Fire Services says crews responded to a delivery truck rollover on Highway 417 at Walkley Road Monday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services/X) The Ottawa Fire Services says crews responded to a delivery truck rollover on Highway 417 at Walkley Road Monday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)
    A delivery driver was treated for minor injuries after his truck rolled into a ditch off Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end.

    Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover at the Walkley Road off-ramp on Highway 417 at 5:40 a.m. Monday.

    "Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed the lone occupant was trapped inside a delivery truck," the Ottawa Fire Services said on X. "Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and began the extrication process."

    Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the windshield from the vehicle and extricate the driver.

    Paramedics say a man in his 50s was treated at the scene for injuries.

    Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

    Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

