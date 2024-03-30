Driver facing charges following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Grenville, Ont.: OPP
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville, Ont. said.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal, police say.
Police add when they arrived on scene, one driver claimed someone else was driving; however, they say, their investigation “revealed otherwise.”
The OPP adds that the driver is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, obstructing a police officer and dangerous driving.
Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 29-April 1
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border
Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said.
At collapsed Baltimore bridge, focus shifts to the weighty job of removing the massive structure
Teams of engineers are now focused on the formidable job of hauling the shattered remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge out of Maryland's Patapsco River, the first step toward reopening the Port of Baltimore and recovering the bodies of four workers who are still missing and presumed dead.
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'
Just like the evil movie exes who can't get over her "Scott Pilgrim" alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can't get over Toronto.
Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Volunteers uncover fate of thousands of Lost Alaskans sent to Oregon mental hospital a century ago
There were no facilities to treat those with mental illness or developmental disabilities in what was then the Alaska territory, so they were sent — often by dog sled, sleigh or stagecoach — to a waiting ship in Valdez. The 2,500-mile (4,000 km) journey ended at Morningside Hospital.
Amid rising holiday demand, Feed Nova Scotia advocates for accessible food options
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
Halifax RCMP are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
Ontario's police watchdog investigating Etobicoke collision that sent an officer to hospital
Ontario’s police watchdog invoked its mandate after an officer was involved in a collision in north Etobicoke late Friday afternoon.
Video surfaces of Toronto police arresting man on packed TTC subway train
Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) professional standards unit is investigating after video footage surfaced on social media of several officers arresting a man on a packed TTC subway train.
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Fire ravages Les Fruits de mer de l'Est shrimp processing plant in Matane
A major fire broke out at the Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec shrimp processing plant in Matane Friday evening.
Carey Price's home sells on Montreal's South Shore for $1.5 million
Future Hall-of-Fame Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price's home on Montreal' South Shore has sold for $1.5 million, about $300,000 less that the original asking price.
Is this real? AI ramps up risk of April Fools' Day foul-ups for corporate brands
The range of April Fools' Day marketing pranks gone awry is as varied as their reception. Met with everything from smiles and social media shares to confusion, derision or even fury and falling stocks, the puckish promotional tactic represents a risk that can endear customers to a brand as swiftly as it can sour them on it.
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
Hockey stick assault in Chatham
On Friday night, police were called to a home on Florence Street where they learned a man allegedly assaulted two other people with a hockey stick.
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner
After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
Two charged with impaired driving in Orillia care home incident
Two individuals have been arrested and charged after an impaired driving incident at a local care home in Orillia.
OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
Hundreds mark Good Friday with Public Way of the Cross
Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.
WFPS battle fires in William Whyte, Weston Shops neighbourhoods
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.
Parker Lands project back on the table after years of planning, delays
A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
Calgary police searching for man missing from Penbrooke Meadows for more than a week
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.
Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
How a small fee helps support small business at new Manchester Square marketplace
A new store in Manchester Square is building up the small business community one shelf at a time.
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Sask. mother claims ministry ignoring requests to remove black mold from social services home
A Saskatoon mother says the Ministry of Social Services ignored several requests to have black mold removed from her provincial housing corporation home.
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Sea to Sky Highway crash sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
One person was transported to hospital in serious condition Friday after a crash temporarily closed the Sea to Sky Highway.
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.