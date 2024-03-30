Driver facing charges following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Grenville, Ont.: OPP

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville, Ont. said.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal, police say.

Police add when they arrived on scene, one driver claimed someone else was driving; however, they say, their investigation “revealed otherwise.”

The OPP adds that the driver is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, obstructing a police officer and dangerous driving.