    • Driver facing charges following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Grenville, Ont.: OPP

    No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Friday night, the Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville, Ont. said.

    It happened around 9 p.m. in the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal, police say.

    Police add when they arrived on scene, one driver claimed someone else was driving; however, they say, their investigation “revealed otherwise.”

    The OPP adds that the driver is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, obstructing a police officer and dangerous driving.

