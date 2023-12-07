Driver in critical, life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Ottawa

A driver is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Paramedics say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Moodie and Brophy drives, just west of Manotick.

Ottawa Fire says both cars went into a ditch. One driver was trapped and had to be rescued from their vehicle.

EMS transported one adult with life-threatening injuries who remains in critical condition. Another adult was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Moodie Drive is closed between Barnsdale Road and Brophy Drive.

Brophy Drive is closed between Third Line Road and William McEwen Drive.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.