OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being invited to pack TD Place for a movie night.

Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has announced the field at TD Place is being transformed into a "drive-on" film experience for four nights this week.

Vehicles with a maximum of five occupants will be allowed to "drive-on" to the field at TD Place to watch a movie on the giant screen Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Less than 100 cars a night can drive onto the field to watch the movie. According to OSEG, moviegoers will be required to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the film to comply with public health guidelines in Ottawa and Ontario.

Lawn chairs, RVs and campers, as well as pets, are not permitted in the stadium. Food and drinks won't be sold on site, so you can bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

The film schedule is:

Thursday: Remember the TItans

Friday: Pirates of the Caribbean

Saturday: Guardians of the Galaxy

Sunday: Star Wars Last Jedi

Tickets cost $30 per vehicle and are available at TDPlace.ca