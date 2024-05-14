Ottawa police seek to identify Murray Street assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in an assault in the ByWard Market.

The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. May 4, at a building on Murray Street. Police said a man tried to enter a residential building and allegedly assaulted someone who was on the way out.

The victim's injuries were considered minor.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 26 years old, and around 5-foot-11 (180 cm), with a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.