Ottawa police seek to identify Murray Street assault suspect
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in an assault in the ByWard Market.
The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. May 4, at a building on Murray Street. Police said a man tried to enter a residential building and allegedly assaulted someone who was on the way out.
The victim's injuries were considered minor.
The suspect is described as white, 25 to 26 years old, and around 5-foot-11 (180 cm), with a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
About 1,000 wildfires confirmed so far this year: Here's a quick look at the situation in Canada
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Full List Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Tavares scores in OT, rescues Canada from potential upset in 7-6 win over Austria
Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
N.B. couple speaks out after home-care fees increase 4-times the amount they were previously paying
A northern New Brunswick family says they're struggling after they say they've been essentially cutoff from social development support.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
-
Number of Ontario measles cases nears 10-year high as Peel Region confirms new case
Health officials in Peel Region have confirmed a Mississauga has contracted measles, as the total number of cases in the province approaches a 10-year high.
-
Toronto mayor says raising Israeli flag at city hall ceremony is 'divisive'
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Montreal
-
Montreal event marking Israel's national day overshadowed by regional war
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
-
Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
Saputo announces transition plan for president, CEO in August
Saputo Inc. says its president and CEO Lino Saputo plans to transition to the role of executive chair of the board.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck hits police cruiser
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
-
-
Windsor murder suspect arrested after repeated bail violations
Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.
London
-
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
-
Wingham, Ont. loses its 'biggest star' as Alice Munro passes at 92
The sign at the edge of town proudly declares Wingham as the birthplace of Alice Munro, one of the country’s most revered storytellers.
Kitchener
-
Traffic deaths surpass 400 for the first time in 15 years in Ontario: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads.
-
Cambridge councillor asks region for collaboration with mobile health services amid parking feud
A Cambridge councillor is asking for Region of Waterloo staff tohelp find a viable solution for mobile health services amid a parking dispute that’s preventing them from doing their lifesaving work.
-
Busy Fergus street closing for construction for nearly rest of year
Major roadwork is set to begin on Wednesday in Fergus, which will see a busy street close for nearly the remainder of the year.
Barrie
-
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
-
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
-
Police pull over pickup truck for 'mattress monstrosity'
Provincial police remind drivers hauling loads that they must be properly secured.
Winnipeg
-
Court orders admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to undergo clinical assessment by psychiatrist
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation president blasts Ontario group during identity summit
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
-
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Boys, 5 and 10, missing in Calgary's southeast; police ask public for help
Police need your help to find a five-year-old and a 10-year-old who went missing in Calgary's southeast on Tuesday.
-
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
-
Calgary billboards ask people to skip the rodeo, chuckwagon races
The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) has taken out a series of billboard ads around Calgary encouraging people to skip the rodeo and chuckwagon races at the Stampede this summer.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
-
U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus
University faculty members in Alberta are roasting decisions by their respective institutions to have police forcibly remove student protesters from campus, with one professor quitting a leadership role over the matter.
Regina
-
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after pedestrian dies in collision
A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Site preparation begins on pricey new acute care tower at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital
Construction is officially underway on the anticipated new acute care tower at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital.
-
Saskatoon community leaders come together to address growing violence, safety concerns
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
Vancouver
-
Arrests made after property crime incidents in Fort Nelson amid evacuation orders: RCMP
As thousands of residents in the Fort Nelson area are under evacuation order, local Mounties say some arrests have been made following incidents of property crime.
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
-
Police called in transit bus to help deal with 'hundreds of intoxicated youth' in Port Moody last weekend
A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with 'hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time.'
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
B.C. launches program to bring more child-care spaces into schools
British Columbia is launching a two-year pilot program to integrate before- and after-school child care into classrooms and other school spaces.
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.