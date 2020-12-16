OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Singing Policeman, Dominic D'Arcy, has died at the age of 81.

D'Arcy's family says the long-time performer, advocate for young artists and community leader died due to complications from diabetes.

He earned the title of Ottawa's "Singing Policeman" by singing his way into the hearts of Ottawa while wearing the uniform.

According to the Dominic D'Arcy website, he "expanded his mandate from a front-line officer to entertaining prime ministers, heads of state, dignitaries and monarchs from over 13 countries and in six languages."

D'Arcy was a member of the Ottawa Police Service for 36 years, retiring as a sergeant.

D'Arcy was a recipient of the Governor General's "Canada 125 Award" in 1993, the Governor General's "Caring Canadian Award" in 1999 and was bestowed with the Governor General's Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal" in 2002.

D'Arcy was married to Noellie D'Arcy for 56 years.