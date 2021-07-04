OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec will be searching Lac McFee in Val-des-Monts Sunday for a missing 76-year-old man who is presumed to have drowned.

In a release, MRC des Collines police said emergency calls came in at around 5 p.m. Saturday, saying the man apparently fell into the lake about 50 km north of Gatineau and never resurfaced.

Emergency crews searched the lake but could not find the man Saturday evening. Quebec provincial police divers will be searching the lake Sunday, the release said.

The missing man has not been identified.

This is believed to be the first drowning in the MRC des Collines territory this year.