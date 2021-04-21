OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-born director is behind a major Marvel Studios' miniseries.

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," streams on Disney Plus, and even if you haven’t started watching it, the season finale might just hook you.

"Some of the best action sequences we’ve ever done. It’s going to make some people laugh, and some people cry," director Kari Skogland tells CTV News Ottawa.

Skogland was born in Ottawa, but says she’s lived through Canada.

"I have to say that Ottawa, as a part of the tapestry of my experience; is, without question part of who I am."

The series is linked to other movies in the continuing stories Marvel creates. These two superheroes, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, came together at the end of another Marvel blockbuster, "Avengers Endgame."

"I’m absolutely gob smacked and thrilled at how well it has been received by the fans," says Skogland.

It’s not all action; the series also tackles very difficult, real-life issues.

"If we’ve left people in a position to ponder their own racism, and come to terms with some ideas that they now need to open their minds to; i think we’ve done our job," said Skogland.

Skogland has been fighting for equality in the film industry.

"As a female who has been dealing with the glass ceiling my entire career, I did a major baseball-bat swing at that glass ceiling," she says. "It would be great if in the coming years, we stopped saying female director or black director. We just said director."

Her career also includes an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Directing in "The Handmaid’s Tale."

The season finale streams on Disney Plus this Friday.