Delivery driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision with freight train

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry have responded to two serious vehicle collisions this week, including one involving a freight train.

OPP say they responded to a collision involving a delivery van and a Canadian Pacific (CP) train near Crowder Road in North Dundas Township on Jan. 16, shortly after 3 p.m.

The location of the incident is about 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.

A 60-year-old male driver from Augusta Township was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Canadian Pacific Railway Police continue to investigate in conjunction with SD&G OPP.

CTV News has reached out to Canadian Pacific Kansas City for comment.

OPP also responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 138 in the North Stormont Township on Jan. 17, shortly after 8 p.m.

A 34-year-old male passenger from Casselman, Ont. suffered life-threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP continues to investigate, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a collision Reconstructionist.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).