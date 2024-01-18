OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Delivery driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision with freight train

    Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry have responded to two serious vehicle collisions this week, including one involving a freight train.

    OPP say they responded to a collision involving a delivery van and a Canadian Pacific (CP) train near Crowder Road in North Dundas Township on Jan. 16, shortly after 3 p.m.

    The location of the incident is about 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.

    A 60-year-old male driver from Augusta Township was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The Canadian Pacific Railway Police continue to investigate in conjunction with SD&G OPP.

    CTV News has reached out to Canadian Pacific Kansas City for comment.

    OPP also responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 138 in the North Stormont Township on Jan. 17, shortly after 8 p.m.

    A 34-year-old male passenger from Casselman, Ont. suffered life-threatening injuries.

    SD&G OPP continues to investigate, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a collision Reconstructionist.

    Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

       

