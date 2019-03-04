

CTV Ottawa





Parents of students in Ottawa who ride on school buses might be frustrated to learn of delays with their bus. That's because new drivers and new routes have been assigned due to a driver shortage with National Transportation Serviices with the Ottawa Student Transportation Service. The company says they are facing an unprecedented and unforseen driver shortage that affects more than 1,300 students.

Alternate operators and drivers are taking over certain routes that will cause the delays. They will need to learn the new routes or new route configurations. They recommend parents call their new operator directly, as the operator has first hand knowledge and able to respond to emergencies more quickly.

**NEW** A supplementary bus route 152 to St Paul HS will begin service at Woodridge and Bayshore with the first stop on Woodridge. Students will have to be at a stop on the NORTH side of Woodridge (heading to Bayshore Shopping Centre.

OC Transpo has also made arrangements to make routes 152, 88, and 82 available on Draper in front of St Paul HS in the afternoon. Buses are expected to depart at 2:20pm.