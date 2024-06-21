OTTAWA
Ottawa

Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment

Ottawa police say residents of an apartment in Ottawa's west end had an unexpected visitor on Thursday, when a deer gained entry to the basement apartment through a window. (Ottawa Police Service/X) Ottawa police say residents of an apartment in Ottawa's west end had an unexpected visitor on Thursday, when a deer gained entry to the basement apartment through a window. (Ottawa Police Service/X)
An Ottawa resident had an unexpected visitor this week – a deer.

Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end on Thursday and refused to leave.

"After officers arrived, it fled back out the window it came in and evaded police," police said on social media.

"It was last seen running into a forested area."

Police had fun with the incident on social media, asking residents to help identify the culprit in the home invasion.

"The suspect is described as having reddish-brown coloured hair and approximately four-feet-tall, lean build, and not wearing any clothes," police said.

Police did not say where in the west end the incident occurred.

In 2015, a deer crashed through the window of a home on Abbeyhill Drive, damaging the window.

