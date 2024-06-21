Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment

An Ottawa resident had an unexpected visitor this week – a deer.

Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end on Thursday and refused to leave.

"After officers arrived, it fled back out the window it came in and evaded police," police said on social media.

"It was last seen running into a forested area."

Police had fun with the incident on social media, asking residents to help identify the culprit in the home invasion.

"The suspect is described as having reddish-brown coloured hair and approximately four-feet-tall, lean build, and not wearing any clothes," police said.

Police did not say where in the west end the incident occurred.

In 2015, a deer crashed through the window of a home on Abbeyhill Drive, damaging the window.