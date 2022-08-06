Advertisement
Deep River, Ont. police seek missing girl who may be in Pembroke
Deep River police say Hailey Simms left her home in Deep River and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m.
Deep River police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Hailey Simms left her home in Deep River and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.
She is believed to be in the Pembroke area and police say there is growing concern for her well-being.
Simms is described as 5-foot-2, with a thin build, approximately 85 lbs. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing plaid pyjama pants and a white ribbed sweater. She also has braces.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Deep River Police Service at 613-584-3500.