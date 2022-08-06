Deep River police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hailey Simms left her home in Deep River and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

She is believed to be in the Pembroke area and police say there is growing concern for her well-being.

Simms is described as 5-foot-2, with a thin build, approximately 85 lbs. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing plaid pyjama pants and a white ribbed sweater. She also has braces.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Deep River Police Service at 613-584-3500.