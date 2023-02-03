Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40

Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.

An extreme cold warning is in effect with a blast of cold Arctic air enveloping the region. Temperatures dropped to -27 C on Friday morning, with the wind chill making it feel more like -41.

The daytime high on Friday will be -25 C. The weather is cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in minutes, Environment Canada says.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning until further notice. The cold weather has forced a number of closures and cancellations in the city. That includes the Snowflake Kingdom at Jacques Cartier Park, which was supposed to open Friday for the beginning of Winterlude.

The cold snap will be short-lived. Saturday will still be very cold, with a wind chill near -40 in the morning and a high of -14 C in the afternoon.

But Sunday will see the temperature skyrocket to 1 C. There is also a 70 per cent chance of snow on Sunday.

Tips to prevent frostbite

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to prevent frostbite during the extreme cold temperatures.