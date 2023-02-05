Deep freeze ends in Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drake, Michael Buble among early Grammy winners

Two Canadian pop superstars are early winners at this year's Grammy Awards. Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's 'Wait for U' while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for 'Higher.'

