Deep freeze ends in Ottawa

The national capital has made it through several nights of dangerously cold temperatures.

"We were able to get people inside and indoors," Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley said.

"As far as I know at this point, there’s been no fatalities and no one suffering from severe frostbite; so it’s been a very successful three days for not only the shelters downtown, but the city of Ottawa."

That update comes as it felt like -30 degrees or colder overnight for three days. Saturday's low of -33.1 C was the coldest temperature recorded on Feb. 4 in 100 years.

"We had no beds available and we are at full capacity as far as the mats on the floor," Tilley said.

Tilley says between all of the city’s programs, more than a 1,000 people access shelters or sleep on the streets during the winter.

As the deep freeze loosens its grip, some residents were eager to get back to enjoying the outdoors.

"It’s been pretty tough, we have had to hunker down indoors," said Erica Sourtzias, an Ottawa resident. "We are going to get some fresh air now and practice our skating."

Community toboggan hills were full of young ones on Sunday afternoon.

"It’s amazing; we always want to enjoy the fresh air," said Brad Smith, who was tobogganing with his kids. "Does the body some good and it’s nice to get out on the hill with the kids, it’s awesome."