OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says the death of a resident at a city of Ottawa run long-term care home is no longer linked to COVID-19.

The daily update on the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard showed a resident at Centre d'accueil Champlain on Perrier Avenue had died due to novel coronavirus.

The health unit told CTV News Ottawa Thursday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health conducted an investigation into the death, and determined the death is no longer linked to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 29 staff members and seven residents at Centre d'accueil Champlain have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the city said test results confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom in some of the positive cases at the home.

"The home remains on facility-wide outbreak. At the current time, all individuals are stable," said Donna Gray, Ottawa's general manager of community and social services in a memo to Council Wednesday evening.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centre d'accueil Champlain on May 19. Gray said Wednesday that there were 35 cases of COVID-19 connected to the long-term care home in Vanier, involving 25 staff members, six residents and four visitors.

Gray's memo confirmed some individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the COVID-19 outbreak have been fully immunized, receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, the city said 97 per cent residents at the Centre d'accueil Champlain have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city said in mid-May that 71 per cent of residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health will host a staff vaccination clinic at Centre d'accueil Champlain later this week.

