Man facing drug, gun charges after Stittsville raid
Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021 2:25PM EST
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police have charged a 31-year-old man after seizing guns and drugs from a Stittsville home.
Police say the six-week investigation started after tips from the OPP and Canada Border Services Agency.
Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday and found several guns, including a Sig Sauer P226 semi-automatic handgun, bullets and assorted other firearm parts.
Police also seized cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and hashish.
Joseph Michael Douglas Shaver is facing several firearm and drug-related charges. He was due in court Wednesday.