Ottawa police have charged a 31-year-old man after seizing guns and drugs from a Stittsville home.

Police say the six-week investigation started after tips from the OPP and Canada Border Services Agency.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday and found several guns, including a Sig Sauer P226 semi-automatic handgun, bullets and assorted other firearm parts.

Police also seized cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and hashish.

Joseph Michael Douglas Shaver is facing several firearm and drug-related charges. He was due in court Wednesday.