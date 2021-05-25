OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says it has confirmed 27 cases of COVID-19 at the Centre d'accueil Champlain, a city-run long-term care home.

In a memo sent Tuesday afternoon, community and social services general manger Donna Gray said the city received confirmation that two additional residents, eleven employees and three visitors at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The home remains on facility-wide outbreak, which was first declared May 19.

Gray said 17 staff, seven residents and three visitors at Centre d'accueil Champlain have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gray also said that one staff member at the city-run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19 and outbreak precautions are in place on one floor at the home.

"Staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ensure that appropriate testing takes place. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members today," Gray wrote.

The vaccination status of the staff and residents at the home and of the visitors is unknown. Ottawa Public Health says 95 per cent of all long-term care home residents in Ottawa have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since early March.