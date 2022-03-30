Ottawa armed robbery suspects sought

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery in the south end that happened three months ago.

Two men, one armed with a shotgun, walked into a financial institution on Bank Street near Heron Road and demanded money, police said. No cash was turned over and they fled in a vehicle.

Police say the robbery happened on Dec. 30. They released the photos on Wednesday.

Both suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, tall with thin builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.