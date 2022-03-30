Ottawa armed robbery suspects sought

Ottawa police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery on Bank Street that happened Dec. 30.

BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.

Then-Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance delivers remarks at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

