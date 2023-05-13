It has been a deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads, with four people killed in three separate crashes across the city.

Three bouquets of flowers were placed at the side of 9th Line Road in Ottawa's rural south end on Sunday; one day after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on 9th Line Road, between Pana Road and Cooper Hill Road, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, family members visited the spot to place flowers and mourn the death of a loved one. They declined to speak with CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa police have not released any details about the investigation.

It was the third fatal crash on Ottawa roads this weekend.

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Hwy. 417 just before 5:30 a.m. Friday. Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was found upside down in a field about 120 metres off the road and down a 30-degree embankment.

The driver of a truck was killed in a two-vehicle crash on 8th Line Road at Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

A resident who lives in the area says the stretch of 8th Line Road is a problem spot for crashes, adding neighbours have called on the city to install a four-way stop.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy