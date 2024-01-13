Damaged equipment causes power outages in Ottawa as winter storm moves through
Hydro Ottawa says damaged equipment was responsible for two power outages Saturday as a winter storm moved through the region.
An outage in the Foster Farm area cut power to more than 1,600 customers. Hydro Ottawa spokesperson Josée Larocque said a hydro pole near Dumaurier Avenue was damaged, so crews switched power off to facilitate repairs.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
According to an automated email from Hydro Ottawa, the estimated time of restoration was 4 p.m., though Hydro Ottawa's outage map showed most customers had been restored by 11:15 a.m.
An outage in the Lees Avenue area is showing 333 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Larocque said this was caused by a transformer fire. Restoration was delayed because of road conditions caused by the storm, she said.
It's unclear if the damage to the equipment was caused by the storm.
Hydro Ottawa's outage map is also showing an outage affected 11 customers at the corner of Huntmar Drive and Hazeldean Road, with a restoration time of 6:30 p.m.
Hydro One
There are a handful of small outages in eastern Ontario.
Each of the outages is affecting fewer than 20 customers. They're scattered across areas that include Vars, Burnstown, Dunbar, to the north and east of Bon Echo Provincial Park, and Grenadier Island.
Restoration times are anywhere between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Outaouais
Hydro Quebec is reporting small outages in the Outaouais region Saturday.
According to the utility's website, there are five outages affecting 60 customers as of 11:16 a.m.
The outages are spread throughout the region, with one in Gatineau, one in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, one in Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais and two in Pontiac.
Hydro Quebec expects power to be restored by 1 to 2 p.m.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast.
A global day of protests draws thousands in London and other cities in pro-Palestinian marches
Children joined thousands of other demonstrators making their way through central London for a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years.
Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company
Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.
A huge fire engulfs a warehouse in Russia outside the city of St. Petersburg
A huge fire tore through a large warehouse used by Russia's largest online retailer south of St. Petersburg on Saturday morning. The blaze covered an area of 70,000 square metres, with 50,000 square metres of the Wildberries warehouse collapsing, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan's presidential election
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.
Baffin and beyond: World-renowned Inuit art studio celebrates 65th anniversary
It began with an art studio so small and ill-equipped that printmakers opened windows to the Arctic winter to ventilate toxic chemicals. Now, it's an internationally known wellspring of imagery and imagination that graces the walls and tabletops of Canadians and art-lovers around the world -- as well as a business that offers Inuit everything from public housing to small engine repair.
Five-year-old child dies after serious injuries in hotel room near Quebec City; police investigating
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
More than 30 Palestinians were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip
More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in two Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, as concerns continued to grow over a lack of fuel and supplies for overburdened hospitals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainian arrival finds a home in Newfoundland among dozens of broken clocks
Liudmyla Pass, a recent arrival to Newfoundland, discovered that her skill as a watchmaker is in high demand along Newfoundland’s Conception Bay.
-
Hollywood stars to take the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre
Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, known for their roles in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, are set to start in Neptune Theatre's production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”
-
18-year-old woman dead after ‘mass casualty’ highway crash in N.B.
One person died and seven were injured in a head on crash on Route 115 near Irishtown, N.B. Friday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother issues warning after losing $600 worth of gift cards in Ticketmaster scam
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
-
SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Toronto police charge man wanted for a number of sexual assaults
Toronto police arrested a 79-year-old man wanted in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January.
Montreal
-
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski hill
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
The real reason Montreal's bike lanes are cleared so fast
It's an observation many Montrealers have made over the years. Why is it that, the day after a snowstorm, the bike lanes are cleared first? Surely we should prioritize the roads and sidewalks -- is this the Plante administration's cycling obsession in action? The answer, according to the city, is not that exciting: it all comes down to logistics.
-
Man discovered unresponsive in parked car: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating Saturday after a man was discovered unresponsive in a parked car.
Northern Ontario
-
Tory leader touring northern Ont. this weekend
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off a quick tour of northern Ontario in Thunder Bay on Friday and spoke in TImmins on Saturday morning. His next stop is in North Bay.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
London
-
Snow blankets midwestern Ontario, weather advisories, watches, warnings in effect
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey Bruce, a snow squall watch for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, and a wind warning for Elgin County.
-
Victim sustains possible life-altering spinal injury in Sarnia stabbing
Sarnia Police Service patrol officers responded to a stabbing incident Friday night.
-
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories are set to lay down rules for their upcoming leadership race
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are set to meet this afternoon to hammer out rules for the party's upcoming leadership race.
-
Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
-
High demand for emergency shelters in Winnipeg as temperatures drop
The demand for emergency shelters is high as people experiencing homelessness are desperate to escape the cold. With temperatures plummeting, more beds are now being added.
Kitchener
-
Snowy day across much of southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for much of southwestern Ontario after the first big snow storm of the season.
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start
Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.
Calgary
-
City moves snow clearing crews to priority 2 routes like Kensington Road and Acadia
Snow clearing crews are now clearing major community and transit routes, like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, the city announced in a media release issued Saturday morning.
-
1 dead in Friday night collision between vehicle and snowplow in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating a fatal collision Friday night between a vehicle and snowplow.
-
Chiu takes men's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Wesley Chiu emerged as the early leader for a Canadian men's figure skating championship after winning Friday's short program.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet
Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for power consumption on Friday.
-
Chiu takes men's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Wesley Chiu emerged as the early leader for a Canadian men's figure skating championship after winning Friday's short program.
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
Vancouver
-
Someone in Coquitlam called 911 last year because their burger was cold and they wanted a refund
Coquitlam RCMP has an in-house 911 call centre. Last year, it received some ridiculous emergency calls.
-
Frostbite concerns as freezing temperatures grip Fraser Valley
With Arctic air blowing across B.C.’s South Coast, some of the coldest temperatures are being felt out in the Fraser Valley.
-
B.C. gangster gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years after double murder conviction
A B.C. homicide investigation that began nearly seven years ago ended with a life sentence on Thursday.
Regina
-
SHA working to resume operations at Weyburn hospital following evacuation
Following investigation into a strong chemical odour at the Weyburn General Hospital that led to evacuation, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is working to resume operations.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault
Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.