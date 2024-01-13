Damaged equipment causes power outages in Ottawa as winter storm moves through

Hydro Ottawa says damaged equipment was responsible for two power outages Saturday as a winter storm moved through the region.

An outage in the Foster Farm area cut power to more than 1,600 customers. Hydro Ottawa spokesperson Josée Larocque said a hydro pole near Dumaurier Avenue was damaged, so crews switched power off to facilitate repairs.

According to an automated email from Hydro Ottawa, the estimated time of restoration was 4 p.m., though Hydro Ottawa's outage map showed most customers had been restored by 11:15 a.m.

An outage in the Lees Avenue area is showing 333 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Larocque said this was caused by a transformer fire. Restoration was delayed because of road conditions caused by the storm, she said.

It's unclear if the damage to the equipment was caused by the storm.

Hydro Ottawa's outage map is also showing an outage affected 11 customers at the corner of Huntmar Drive and Hazeldean Road, with a restoration time of 6:30 p.m.

Hydro One

There are a handful of small outages in eastern Ontario.

Each of the outages is affecting fewer than 20 customers. They're scattered across areas that include Vars, Burnstown, Dunbar, to the north and east of Bon Echo Provincial Park, and Grenadier Island.

Restoration times are anywhere between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Outaouais

Hydro Quebec is reporting small outages in the Outaouais region Saturday.

According to the utility's website, there are five outages affecting 60 customers as of 11:16 a.m.

The outages are spread throughout the region, with one in Gatineau, one in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, one in Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais and two in Pontiac.

Hydro Quebec expects power to be restored by 1 to 2 p.m.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.