Cyclist killed in Chelsea, Que. crash

Police in western Quebec say a cyclist has died following a crash in Chelsea Friday night.

MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said they responded to a collision between a driver and a cyclist on Highway 105 at around 7:12 p.m.

The cyclist, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead in hospital.

A stretch of Highway 105 was closed between rue Juneau and Avenue du Pont for the investigation, police said.

The victim’s name was not released.