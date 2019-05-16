

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a cyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Laurier Ave. and Elgin St., right outside of City Hall.

Police are calling the collision, which happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, a hit and run. They say the driver of a van kept driving to the Mackenzie King bridge before stopping and fleeing on foot.

Police are searching for the male driver of the van.

The male cyclist in his late 50s suffered "critical, multi-system trauma and head injuries," paramedics said in a news release. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There are several road closures in the area:

Elgin N/B between Laurier and Slater

Laurier W/B between Nicholas and Elgin

Mackenzie King Bridge E/B near Elgin

OC Transpo buses that head east along the bridge are being detoured to Rideau St..

Investigators are asking anyone with video, phone images or dash cams to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 2481.