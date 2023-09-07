Cycling enthusiasts look to name Arnprior as 'Trail Town'

A new tourism campaign in the Ottawa Valley is hoping people will ditch their cars and visit the area on two wheels.

It is a concept called 'cycle tourism,' and Bob Peltzer says the valley's Algonquin Trail is perfect for it.

"For those of us that are active cycle tourists, we realize we've got something here that's as good or maybe even a bit better than anything we've seen anywhere else in the world."

Peltzer is co-chair of the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA). The group has collaborated with the Mississippi Mills Bicycle Movement to promote cycle tourism and is looking to name Arnprior as the area's first "Trail Town."

"It's a town that embraces a trail, that utilizes the trail as a resource," Peltzer explains. "That uses signage, parking, and different things to lure people from the trail into the town."

The Algonquin Trail stretches nearly 300 kilometres across the Ottawa Valley from Smiths Falls to Mattawa, while passing through many of the area's most popular towns.

The Algonquin Trail sign in Arnprior, Ont. The trail stretches nearly 300 kilometres across the Ottawa Valley. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Algonquin Trail is also linked to the K&P Trail, which runs to Calabogie.

"People like me might do 100 kilometers a day, but most people will do around 50 or 60," Peltzer says.

"And that's the nice thing about our trail towns is that they're spaced about that distance support."

Arnprior county councillor Dan Lynch says Arnprior is primed to take advantage of the "Trail Town" moniker should it come to fruition.

"We've got restaurants within 300 yards of [the Algonquin Trail]," Lynch points out.

"We've got accommodations in the same way so for tourism on a bicycle, if you want to stop in Arnprior this is the place to be."

It's an exciting prospect for local businesses which already see the occasional cyclists stop in, like Cold Bear Brew Co.

"It's a quick stop off of the trail to come here," Hugh Colbert, co-owner of the craft brewery, says.

"And bikes and beer really go well together. A lot of craft brewing enthusiasts are also bikers."

"A lot of people do come from out of town," Colbert adds of his patrons. "They'll bike here from say, Pakenham or something. So they'll come in on the Algonquin trail."

The OVCATA and Mississippi Mills Bicycle Movement will be holding a ticketed event September 13 at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior to promote the concept of cycle tourism and the possibility of claiming Arnprior as a Trail Town.

The groups hope it will be the first of many in the valley.