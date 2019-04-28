

Loading and delivering sandbags by boat; volunteers and members of the military raised spirits in Clarence-Rockland Sunday.

Accessible only by boat Chemin Voisine in Clarence-Rockland is underwater. More than 2 metres of water flooded the roadway forcing the closure of power to homes and cottages.

“I thought it would be less than 2 years ago and now it's at the same level,” said Jean Lamoreux. The long-time cottage owner helped others travel in and out of the area on his boat. Lamoreux’s cottage and fishing huts were damaged; he said he’s one of the lucky ones.

“People want to live by the water so it's part of the game; nothing wrong with that,” said Lamoreux.

Dozens more homes and cottages submerged- volunteers loading sandbags onto boats for those who can’t get out of the mess caused by record water levels ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/74C732w20X — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 28, 2019

In nearby Cumberland, hundreds of volunteers like Catherine Vaudry and her family, lined up to shovel and fill thousands more sandbags.

“We can’t just stay home doing nothing, my sons are here, my husband is here, we have to be here; there is no question,” said Vaudry.

In Cumberland where hundreds are sandbagging because down the street their neighbours are flooded and military, fire fighters and police have closed roads to keep everyone safe ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/mBhH485S78 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 28, 2019

Genevieve Landry’s home on Leo Lane in Cumberland was damaged in the 2017 flood; her home along the Ottawa River saw water reach her first-floor steps; as a precaution Landry purchased an Aqua Dam with her neighbour to keep the water out. The barrier, which contains water and surrounds their property, has held the flood waters at bay.

“Friday morning was touch and go; my husband thought we were going to lose the house,” she said “Today we are optimistic.” Landry’s faith carried her through agonizing moments.

“Pastor Eric from my church called me and we prayed and he asked god to send angels and a bunch of angels came,” said Landry; referring to the dozens of troops and volunteers who helped fill sandbags and restore hope on Leo Lane.

“I can understand the strain it would cause on anybody to live through this, which is why I am so glad we can be here to re-assure folks.” Said Lt. Col. Aaron Williams of the Canadian Armed Forces out of Petawawa.

Water levels are expected to peak in the coming days.