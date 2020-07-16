OTTAWA -- Nearly five months after Stephen Blais won the provincial byelection in Orleans, the race is officially underway to fill his vacant seat at the City of Ottawa Council table.

Council approved holding a byelection to fill the Cumberland ward Councillor seat, with the byelection set for Oct. 5.

The City of Ottawa says candidates have until Friday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. to file their nomination for the seat in Ward 19. Nomination papers can be filed by appointment only at the Elections Office on Cyrville Road.

A person is eligible to be a candidate for Councillor if they are:

A resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City of Ottawa, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant

A Canadian citizen

At least 18-years-old

Not legally prohibited from voting

Voters will have three options to cast a ballot in the municipal byelection: In person on October 5 or during two advance voting days; by special mail-in ballot; or by proxy.

The city says electors can apply to vote by special mail-in ballot if they are unable to make it to a voting place or feel uncomfortable voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.