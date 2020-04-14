OTTAWA -- You can thinly slice those wonderful long unpeeled Ontario Greenhouse Cucumbers into green and white "ribbons" for a colourful and refreshing salad. Make a tomato vinaigrette sauce to serve over the ribbons and this fresh-tasting salad will look impressive without being costly.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

3 unpeeled Ontario Greenhouse Cucumbers

3 Ontario Green Onions

1/4 cup (50 mL) olive or vegetable oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) crumbled dried basil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each crumbled dried oregano and marjoram

Generous Pinches salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp (2 mL) granulated sugar (optional)

Instructions

To make cucumber ribbons slice unpeeled cucumber in half lengthwise. Using a vegetable peeler, peel long thin slices of cucumber down the entire length of each cucumber half. Repeat on the other side. Once all the white pulp has been peeled off discard any remaining peel. Repeat with remaining cucumbers. If preparing ahead place cucumbers in a sieve, set over a bowl and refrigerate.

Seed and coarsely chop unpeeled tomatoes. Thinly slice onions. Whisk together oil, vinegar and seasonings into a large bowl; add tomatoes and onions; stir until coated. Add sugar if desired. If not using right away it can be left at room temperature for 2 or 3 hours or refrigerated.