CTV News Ottawa wins prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow award

CTV News Ottawa has won a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its coverage of the derecho storm that struck the capital region last year.

The award in the TV Newscast category is CTV News Ottawa's newscast on Sunday, May 22, the day after the storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power and caused devastation across parts of the region.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming at Bell Media Ottawa. "We have an incredible group of dedicated and passionate storytellers in our newsroom here in Ottawa. It's great to be recognized by our peers."

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been giving out the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Regional Murrow Award winners advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

SIX RTDNA AWARD NOMINATIONS

CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA also garnered six RTDNA central region award nominations for coverage of derecho storm and 'Freedom Convoy' protests in 2022.

CTV News Ottawa was nominated for five awards, with Newstalk 580 CFRA garnering an additional nomination.

The RTDNA awards are presented for the best in audio, video and digital journalism published in 2022.

CTV News Ottawa received two video nominations. One is in Breaking News (Large Market) for 'Convoy in the capital: Ottawa police clash with protesters.' Another is in TV Newscast (Large Market) for 'Derecho: Once-in-a-century storm slams into Ottawa.'

On the digital side, CTV News Ottawa was nominated in Breaking News (Large Market) for 'Convoy in the capital: Ottawa police clear convoy protest.'

CTV News Ottawa was also nominated for Excellence in Social for 'Convoy in the Capital: Inside the Occupation.'

Newstalk 580 CFRA was nominated in Breaking News (Large Market) for its coverage of the derecho storm.

The regional award winners will be announced on June 15.