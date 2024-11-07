Gatineau motorists to pay $60 vehicle registration tax in 2025 to fund transit

Gatineau motorists will be paying more for their vehicle registration tax to support public transit in the western Quebec city next year.

Since 1992, motorists have been paying a $30 a year fee to support public transit in Quebec. The Quebec government passed legislation last year to allow municipalities to increase the vehicle registration tax to fund public transit.

Gatineau council has approved a new tax on the registration of passenger vehicles for Gatineau residents to support transit, effective January 1, 2025. Each registered vehicle will be subject to a tax of $60 in 2025, and the tax will increase to $90 per vehicle in 2026.

"The revenue generated by this measure will be used to support the costs related to public transportation in the city," the city said.

The vehicle registration tax to fund transit will be collected by the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, and it will apply to all automobiles, motor homes, SUVs and minivans.

The new $60 vehicle registration tax imposed by the City of Gatineau is in addition to the $30 fee charged by the province.

The city says motorcycles, mopeds, and vehicles for institutional, professional and commercial use are exempt from the tax.

Montreal's vehicle registration rate is $59.