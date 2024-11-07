Stretch of double-digit warm temperatures continues in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Ottawa residents will enjoy two more days with double-digit warm temperatures before it will feel like fall again this weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 11 C today and 10 C on Friday, and then temperatures drop to 4 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday. The normal temperature for this time of year is 7 C.

    The temperature hit 20.6 C on Wednesday, the 11th time the temperature warmed up past 20 C in Ottawa since Oct. 1. It was 19.8 C on Tuesday.

    It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. A mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 11 C.

    Partly cloudy tonight. Low 6 C.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

    Saturday will be sunny. High 4 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for cloudy and a high of 7 C.

    Remembrance Day will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

    Above-normal temperatures in November

    The warm temperatures Ottawa has seen through October and the first week of November will continue.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the rest of November and the start of December.

    In October, the monthly mean temperature in Ottawa was 9.5 C, 1.3 C warmer than normal.

