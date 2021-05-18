OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA have won two prestigious awards for excellence in broadcast journalism.

CTV News Ottawa won the RTDNA Canada Central Region award for Best TV Newscast in a Large Market.

Newstalk 580 CFRA won the RTDNA Canada Central Region award for Breaking News in a Large Market with its coverage of a shooting at a Centretown Airbnb in 2020.

"These are special awards because they are team awards. Everyone who contributes to our content is being recognized," said Peter Angione, Bell Media Ottawa’s director of news and information programming. "This has been extremely difficult year covering COVID-19, so it is very special for our teams at CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA to be recognized with these awards."

CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA will now compete with winners from the West, Prairies and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

To see a full list of regional award winners, click here.