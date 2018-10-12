

Egg Farmers of Ontario, eggs.ca

Green Shakshuka

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil

4 green onions, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp (5 mL) each ground coriander and cumin

1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) dried oregano

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) red pepper flakes

8 cups (2 L) loosely packed chopped kale (stems removed)

1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) each salt and pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable broth

4 eggs

1/3 cup (75 mL) finely crumbled feta

1/4 cup (60 mL) torn fresh dill sprigs

1/2 red finger chilli, seeded and sliced (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Heat oil in 9-inch (23 cm) cast iron skillet or ovenproof skillet set over medium heat; cook green onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, oregano and pepper flakes for 3 to 5 minutes or until fragrant.

Stir in kale, salt and pepper; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until starts to wilt. Stir in parsley and broth; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid has almost evaporated.

Using back of spoon, create 4 small wells in kale mixture; crack an egg into each well. Transfer skillet to oven; bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until whites are set but yolks are still runny. (Alternatively, cook to desired doneness.)

Serve sprinkled with feta, dill and, if using, chili.

Egg Drop Soup:

Ingredients:

4 cups (1 L) salt reduced chicken broth

2 tbsp (30 mL) salt reduced soy sauce

1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 eggs

Instructions:

Heat chicken broth and soy sauce in medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to boil. Stir in green onion.

Whisk eggs in small bowl. Slowly pour eggs in thin stream into broth, stirring gently. Serve immediately.

Add optional mushrooms or other vegetables as desired.