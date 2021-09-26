OTTAWA -- One person was treated for minor injuries following a morning crash that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police say a car struck a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 between Montreal Street and Hwy. 15 just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

The highway was closed for just over an hour while tow trucks removed the vehicles.

Police say a passenger in one of the cars was transported to hospital with minor injuries.