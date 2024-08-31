OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Crash involving cyclist leaves 14-year-old dead on County Road 2 in South Stormont Township

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)
    Share

    A 14-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on County Road 2 in South Stormont Township, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, they received a call reporting a crash on County Road 2, west of Long Sault.

    When they arrived on the scene, they saw off-duty firefighters and other bystanders performing life-saving measures on the teenage girl. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

    The driver of the car was not injured.

    Police say that according to the initial investigation, the girl was "riding her bicycle eastbound on the westbound shoulder when she was struck by a westbound car."

    The investigation is ongoing.

    The road was closed for several hours following the collision. It has since been re-opened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's why some allergy experts don't think peanut bans are a good idea

    The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.

    OPINION

    OPINION Is it getting too expensive to raise a child in Canada?

    If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News