Crash closes section of Bank Street at Lansdowne
Published Saturday, November 27, 2021 8:27PM EST
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Bank Street outside Lansdowne on Saturday, Nov. 27. (CTV News Ottawa viewer photo)
OTTAWA -- A section of Bank Street is closed in front of Lansdowne Park following an evening collision.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Bank Street, between Wilton Crescent and Echo Drive just after 8 p.m.
Photos submitted to CTV News Ottawa showed an SUV on its side.
No other information was available.
Bank Street is closed between Wilton Crescent and Echo Drive while police investigate.