OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 73 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

There were 1,489 new cases reported across Ontario. The province also reported 22 new deaths provincewide and 1,937 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The province reported 57 new cases in Ottawa. Case counts from the province and from Ottawa Public Health differ due to different data collection times.

Ottawa had been seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, with rolling averages dropping. However, in Sunday's update some rolling averages increased slightly.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard shows that there have been 13,670 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 424 residents have died.

The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population, which fell below 30 on Saturday, ticked back up to 32 on Sunday and the estimated reproduction number is slightly above 1, suggesting viral spread is increasing.

The number of known active cases also increased on Sunday, but remains below 500.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 32.7 (up from 29.6 cases on Saturday, 30.5 cases on Friday and 31.8 cases on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Jan. 29 to Feb. 4)

Reproduction number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 5

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 28,567*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa increased to 470 on Sunday from 450 on Saturday. It had been dropping steadily since Jan. 16, when it peaked at nearly 1,300 cases.

OPH reported 51 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, for a total of 12,776.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 23 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, down from 26 on Saturday. Six people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 50s, four are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), three are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and four are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 51,658 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Saturday and 16,539 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 1,029 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,695 tests. The next update for local testing figures will be on Monday, Feb. 8.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 was 1.6 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases

