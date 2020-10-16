OTTAWA -- Ottawa's new COVID-19 care clinic and testing facility will open in Ottawa's east-end on Monday.

The clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex at 1585 Tenth Line Road will be open Monday, Oct. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thereafter, operating hours will be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic in Ottawa's east-end will be operated by the Montfort Hospital.

The hospital says the function of the clinic will be to screen for COVID-19 and assess individuals with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever and cold like symptoms – that cannot be managed at home.

Adults and children six months of age and older will be able to receive care and be screened for COVID-19.

The Montfort Hospital says you will need to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Ray Friel Recreation Centre. You can book an appointment online 24 to 48 hours prior to the appointment day. There will be two options for the visit:

Test only: For people with mild symptoms who only need to be tested

For people with mild symptoms who only need to be tested Assessment by a doctor and test: For people who need to see a doctor because of pressure or discomfort in the chest, difficulty breathing or a sore throat.

The Ray Friel Recreation Complex has undergone some renovations to prepare for the new COVID-19 care clinic. A new door has been added to allow people who come to the clinic to enter and exit without any contact with people using other services of the recreation complex.

The ventilation system for the ice rink is independent and completely separate from the rest of the complex.